MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

Markets could remain volatile today as investors adjust their positions on expiry of October series of Futures and Options contracts later today. That apart, corporate earnings and interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve could steer indices.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex added 220 points or 0.55 per cent to ended above the crucial 40,000-mark at 40,052. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 11,844, up 57 points or 0.49 per cent.

EARNINGS TODAY

Indian Oil Corporation is scheduled to report its Q2 results today along with 40 other companies.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares rose on Thursday and US stock futures edged higher after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.41 per cent, but Australian shares fell 0.24 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the domestic indices. At 7:15 am, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was trading 31 points higher.


On Wall Street, the S&P500 gained 0.33 per cent to close at a record for the second time in three sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 per cent.

In the energy market, oil futures extended declines on Thursday as a massive buildup in US crude stock piles reinforced concerns about oversupply. Brent Crude was trading at $60.70 per barrel mark in the early trade.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Thu, October 31 2019. 07:11 IST

