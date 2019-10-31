MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 463 pts lower, Nifty below 11,000; SBI dips 4.6%
Sensex ends volatile session with minor gains; Indiabulls Housing down 8.5%
Reliance Industries' market valuation tops Rs 9 trillion in intra-day trade
US Fed's hawkish interest rate cut sends Sensex, Nifty into a tailspin
MARKET WRAP: Sensex down 87 pts, Nifty holds 11,550; banks dip, metals gain
-
Markets could remain volatile today as investors adjust their positions on expiry of October series of Futures and Options contracts later today. That apart, corporate earnings and interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve could steer indices.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the domestic indices. At 7:15 am, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was trading 31 points higher.
(With inputs from Reuters)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU