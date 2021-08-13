- Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
- Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh lifetime highs; power, IT stocks spurt
- YES Bank's shares hit 52-week low intraday to Rs 11.89
- Vedanta shareholders oppose reappointment of former Sebi chief U K Sinha
- Strong Q1 show, favourable outlook to support Bharat Forge stock
- Sebi bars 15 entities from capital market for insider trading in Zee
- Wipro could dislodge Bajaj Auto from Sensex, says SmartKarma analyst
- Market Wrap Podcast, Aug 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- MSCI rejig could trigger $160 mn outflows from domestic markets: Edelweiss
- Nelco freezes at 10% upper circuit for 2nd straight day; hits multi-yr high
MARKET LIVE: Muted start on cards; Hero Moto, Tata Steel in focus
Stock market LIVE: Stock-specific activity will remain high amid the ongoing earnings season
Further stock-specific activity will remain high amid the ongoing earnings season, also directing market moves.
Earnings Alert
Burger King India, DHFL, Future Consumer, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, ONGC, and SpiceJet are some of the names slated to report their results today, while Easy Trip Planners, Future Retail, and Vodafone Idea are among over a hundred companies scheduled to report their first-quarter results on Saturday.
Global cues
Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks driving the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery.
Overall, Dow Jones rose 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.35 per cent.
Asian shares wavered Friday as the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and China’s regulatory curbs restrained sentiment despite another record high close on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6 per cent and Hang Seng 0.7 per cent.
