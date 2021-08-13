JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Muted start on cards; Hero Moto, Tata Steel in focus

Stock market LIVE: Stock-specific activity will remain high amid the ongoing earnings season

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Tracking sombre Asian peers, Indian markets eye a subdued start to the day although promising inflation and industrial production data could help cap losses.

Further stock-specific activity will remain high amid the ongoing earnings season, also directing market moves.

Earnings Alert
Burger King India, DHFL, Future Consumer, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, ONGC, and SpiceJet are some of the names slated to report their results today, while Easy Trip Planners, Future Retail, and Vodafone Idea are among over a hundred companies scheduled to report their first-quarter results on Saturday.

Global cues
Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks driving the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery.

Overall, Dow Jones rose 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.35 per cent.

Asian shares wavered Friday as the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and China’s regulatory curbs restrained sentiment despite another record high close on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6 per cent and Hang Seng 0.7 per cent.

