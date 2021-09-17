- Market Ahead Podcast, Sept 17: Factors that may guide the markets today
- Sensex breaches 59,000 mark; Nifty climbs 10,000 pts from 2020 Covid lows
- Consumer goods companies continue to lose out to other sectors on bourses
- BSE-listed cos' valuation at $3.54 tn; perhaps 5th highest globally: CEO
- Investors richer by over Rs 4.46 trn in three days of market rally
- Poonawalla Fincorp MD Abhay Bhutada quits following Sebi action
- Hindustan Copper OFS over-subscribed; institutions bid for Rs 700 cr shares
- Sebi mulls carving out separate AIF category to buy distressed loans
- Hindustan Copper OFS sees tepid demand from non-retail investors
- Market Wrap Podcast, September 16: All that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 100 pts, signals gap-up start for Dalal Street
Stock market Live: Overnight, the benchmark indices on Wall Street ended marginally in red as bond yields jumped on the back of unexpectedly robust retail sales data
LIVE market updates: Financial stocks are expected to give a leg-up to markets on Friday and support their record-breaking run. At 8.05 am, SGX Nifty was trading 101 points higher at 17,707.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, said the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) would soon be operational, and it will acquire bad loans worth Rs 2 trillion in phases in an attempt to resolve them. That apart, investors would also track the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, set to be held later in the day. The meeting may see discussions on extending the period of compensation cess for states and bringing petroleum products under GST.
Global Markets
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was up 0.5 per cent, Kospi in South Korea was mildly below the flat line, and Australia's ASX200 tumbled 0.8 per cent. The hang Seng index was up 0.4 per cent.
Overnight, the benchmark indices on Wall Street ended marginally in red as bond yields jumped on the back of unexpectedly robust retail sales data. Additionally, the latest unemployment insurance weekly data showed 332,000 first-time jobless claims last week, higher than the estimate of 320,000. The Dow Jones slipped 0.18 per cent, the S&P500 eased 0.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.13 per cent.
