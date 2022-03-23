- Stocks to Watch: Infosys, TCS, Zomato, SBI, GMR Power, Zee, Karnataka Bank
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up 70pts, hints at higher open amid firm global cues
Stock market live updates: SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17, 446 levels at 7:30 am. This hints at a opening gain of 80-odd points on the Nifty50.
The markets pulled back sharply on Tuesday, recovering previous day's losses as Reliance, and IT shares outshined and led the upmove.
Investors are expected to continue monitoring developments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has now continued for an entire month.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that talks between Ukraine and Russia are confrontational but still moving forward. Moreover, US President Biden will hold a meeting with NATO members on Thursday to announce more sanctions on Russia.
Another key global event that investors will keep an eye on is the release of UK's consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) numbers for February.
Back home, Infosys will be on the radar as the IT major has announced the acquisition of oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency for a consideration of Euro 50 million.
This apart, equity shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra, the non-airport business company of the GMR Group, will start trading on the BSE and NSE from today onwards.
Global cues
US stocks inched higher on Tuesday as investors digested Fed Chair’s hawkish remarks. The Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent, and the Nasdaq rallied 1.95 per cent.
Brent crude settled 1 per cent lower at $114 a barrel level. WTI crude also slipped 0.6 per cent to $111.7 a barrel. In early trades on Wednesday, Brent was back around $115-mark.
Asian markets were higher this morning as Nikkei surged 2 per cent and Hang Seng opened 0.9 per cent up. Kospi was up 0.7 per cent. Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component opened with marginal gains as well.
