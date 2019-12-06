- Trading strategies for gold, silver, oil, zinc by Tradebulls Securities
- HDFC MF shares drop over 4% after Standard Life divests 3.1% stake
- Saudi Aramco raises $25.6 billion in largest-ever IPO; surpasses Alibaba
- Gold prices inch up on conflicting signals from US-China trade deal
- RIL has more legs to run, even after hitting Rs 10 trillion in market cap
- After Karvy fiasco, brokerages reach out to investors, issue PoA advisories
- NSE launches Nifty Bharat Bond Index series to track 'AAA' rated bonds
- Sebi scans matrimonial website to nail fraudster in front-running case
- Engine issues cloud IndiGo growth outlook; price war may hit revenues
- Sebi proposes tighter disclosure, performance reporting norms for AIFs
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
The decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take a pause from rate cuts is likely to stay with investors on Friday who will also eye oil prices, global developments, stock-specific action, FII flows, and movement of rupee against the US dollar for fourther cues.
Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday launched Nifty Bharat Bond Index series, which will track a portfolio of AAA-rated bonds issued by government entities. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks held firm on Friday as US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric kept investors’ hopes up on a trade deal with China. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28 per cent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19 per cent. Australian shares rose 0.24 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.57 per cent.
In the overnight trade, US stocks ended lower as US-China trade talks kept investors on the sidelines.
In commodities, oil prices edged up with WTI trading near a two-month high after OPEC agreed to increase output curbs by nearly 50 per cent in early 2020. Details of the deal; however, need to be hammered out at an OPEC+ meeting that starts later in the day in Vienna.
(With inputs from Reuters)
