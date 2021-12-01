MARKETS: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start; Tega Industries IPO opens today

LIVE market updates: Investors would be torn between positive domestic but tepid global mood, leading to volatility on Dalal Street.

With its rate at 8.4 per cent in Q2, India emerged as the fastest growing large economy in the world. However, it is yet to reach pre-Covid economic levels.

Globally, key US indices sank on Tuesday, after Fed chairman Jerome Powell hinted of wrapping up tapering of bond purchases a few months sooner, citing inflation risk. The Dow Jones (652 points) and S&P 500 indices slumped 1.9 per cent each, while the Nasdaq shed 1.6 per cent.

However, major across Asia-Pacific bounced back on Wednesday, following losses the day before that were triggered by renewed uncertainty on the omicron Covid variant.

Hang Seng and Kospi had rallied 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively. Nikkei and Straits Times added 0.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent. Shanghai and Taiwan were flat.

At 8:15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,155 level relative to Nifty's spot close of 16,983 on Tuesday.

Primary market



Star Health and Allied Insurance Company IPO was subscribed 12 per cent at the end of Day 1. The retail quota was subscribed 64 per cent.

Tega Industries IPO will open for subscription today. The mill-liner producer’s company aims to raise Rs 619 crore and has fixed a price band of Rs 443-453 per share.