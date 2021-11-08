JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Stocks to Watch: Aurobindo, Divi's, PTC, Sun Tv, Muthoot Fin, realty shares
Business Standard

MARKETS: SGX Nifty suggests positive start; Paytm IPO to open today

Stock market LIVE: At 8:15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,993, up 53 points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Q2 results | Paytm

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Paytm IPO, Q2, SBI, britannia, divis labs, sgx

LIVE market updates: The markets are set to resume normal trading after a four-day break today on Monday amid positive domestic and global cues. At 8:15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,993, up 53 points.

Primary market action
Digital payments company Paytm will open its initial public offer (IPO) for subscription on Monday (November 8). The three-day IPO will close on November 10. At $2.46 billion, Paytm IPO is said to be the biggest in India.

Earnings to Watch

3i Infotech Andhra Paper, Aurobindo Pharma, Automotive Axles, Balrampur Chini, Britannia, EID Parry, Fortis Hospitals, Goldiam International, GVK Power, PTC India, RS Software, Shankara Building, Sobha, Tamilnadu Petroproducts and Wockhardt Pharma few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Global cues

On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.8 per cent. Dow Jones, however, was down 0.1 per cent.

This morning in Asia, the Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent, and the Hang Seng slipped 0.7 per cent. The Kospi had dropped 1.2 per cent while Shanghai and S&P/ASX 200 were also wee bit in red. The Straits Times, however, was up 0.8 per cent.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 08 2021. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.