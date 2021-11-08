MARKETS: SGX Nifty suggests positive start; Paytm IPO to open today

LIVE market updates: The are set to resume normal trading after a four-day break today on Monday amid positive domestic and global cues. At 8:15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,993, up 53 points.

Primary market action

Digital payments company will open its initial public offer (IPO) for subscription on Monday (November 8). The three-day IPO will close on November 10. At $2.46 billion, IPO is said to be the biggest in India.

Earnings to Watch

3i Infotech Andhra Paper, Aurobindo Pharma, Automotive Axles, Balrampur Chini, Britannia, EID Parry, Fortis Hospitals, Goldiam International, GVK Power, PTC India, RS Software, Shankara Building, Sobha, Tamilnadu Petroproducts and Wockhardt Pharma few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Global cues

On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.8 per cent. Dow Jones, however, was down 0.1 per cent.

This morning in Asia, the Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent, and the Hang Seng slipped 0.7 per cent. The Kospi had dropped 1.2 per cent while Shanghai and S&P/ASX 200 were also wee bit in red. The Straits Times, however, was up 0.8 per cent.