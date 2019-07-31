- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start for domestic indices
- Bharti Airtel Q1 preview: Marginal growth in ARPU, revenue seen
- Bears tighten grip on mkt: Nifty falls to lowest level in nearly 5 months
- Mutual funds' exposure to Coffee Day Natural Resources stood at Rs 192 cr
- Stunted FY20 volume growth to hurt Escorts; net profit may see a 20% fall
- Axis Bank net profit improves in Q1, but asset quality still a concern
- Sebi wants mutual funds to track emerging credit risks in exposures
- Dr Reddy's Labs looks to recover from Q1 blues with multiple growth drivers
- Market Wrap, July 30: Nifty ends below 11,100, Sensex sheds 289 pts
- Axis Bank reports 95% YoY rise in PAT at Rs 1,370 cr; provisions rise QoQ
Investors will look at June quarter results, global cues, and macroeconomic data for direction in today's markets.
They will also react to results declared post market hours yesterday. Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp all posted their Q1 results after market hours.
Bank stocks may be in focus today after the Reserve Bank of India allowed domestic banks to directly sell their bad loans in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors to investors abroad as part of one-time settlement exercises.
The SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start to the day for domestic indices.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Major Wall Street stock averages ended slightly lower on Tuesday after Trump's China threat. Asian shares weakened in early trade on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.84 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
88 companies, including Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Indian Oil Corporation, are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.
