MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE, Markets
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Investors will look at June quarter results, global cues, and macroeconomic data for direction in today's markets.

They will also react to results declared post market hours yesterday. Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp all posted their Q1 results after market hours.

Bank stocks may be in focus today after the Reserve Bank of India allowed domestic banks to directly sell their bad loans in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors to investors abroad as part of one-time settlement exercises.

The SGX Nifty is indicating  a negative start to the day for domestic indices.
 
GLOBAL MARKETS

Major Wall Street stock averages ended slightly lower on Tuesday after Trump's China threat. Asian shares weakened in early trade on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.84 per cent.

RESULTS TODAY

88 companies, including Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Indian Oil Corporation, are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.

