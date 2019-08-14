- Sensex crashes 624 points, Nifty below 11,000 amid worldwide sell-off
- Global business growth, lower costs a booster dose for Sun Pharma
- Brokerages approve RIL's growth plan, expect 30% gain in stock
- IHFL's real estate exposure a challenge for merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank
- Bosch reports subdued Q1 results as slowdown takes a toll on revenues
- Lack of timely resolution, legal costs may hold back class action suits
- ETFs triple in 2 yrs on back of steady inflow from EPFO, provident funds
- Investors lose Rs 2.21 trn as Sensex tumbles 624 points, 27 scrips hammered
- YES Bank, ITC, Cipla, Britannia, Tata Steel hit 52-week lows on Nifty
- Reliance Nippon Life hits 52-week high in weak market; surges 12%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Investors will look at corporate earnings, global cues, and rupee trajectory for market direction today.
Global equities gained after US President Donald Trump yesterday backed off his September 1 deadline for 10 per cent tariffs on remaining Chinese imports. On the other hand, political unrest in Hong Kong and market rout in Argentina continues.
Back home, the government yesterday announced a scheme for providing a one-time credit guarantee to public sector banks for purchase of pooled assets of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at fair value. READ MORE
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start to the day for domestic indices.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street stocks soared overnight after Trump delayed the China tariffs. The Dow rose 1.44 per cent to 26,280, the S&P 500 gained 1.47 per cent to 2,926 and the Nasdaq added 1.95 per cent to 8,016. Asian shares joined the rally on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.4 per cent. Australian stocks gained 0.4 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
A total of 1,007 companies, including Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDBI Bank, and Wockhardt are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More