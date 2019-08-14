JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Investors will look at corporate earnings, global cues, and rupee trajectory for market direction today.

Global equities gained after US President Donald Trump yesterday backed off his September 1 deadline for 10 per cent tariffs on remaining Chinese imports. On the other hand, political unrest in Hong Kong and market rout in Argentina continues.

Back home, the government yesterday announced a scheme for providing a one-time credit guarantee to public sector banks for purchase of pooled assets of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at fair value. READ MORE

The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start to the day for domestic indices.

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street stocks soared overnight after Trump delayed the China tariffs. The Dow rose 1.44 per cent to 26,280, the S&P 500 gained 1.47 per cent to 2,926 and the Nasdaq added 1.95 per cent to 8,016. Asian shares joined the rally on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.4 per cent. Australian stocks gained 0.4 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent.

RESULTS TODAY

A total of 1,007 companies, including Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDBI Bank, and Wockhardt are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh