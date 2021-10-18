JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Time to buy, accumulate HDFC AMC, Bajaj Electricals, says Vaishali Parekh
Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: Indices to open higher; HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts in focus

Stock market LIVE: China's gross domestic product grew 4.9% in third quarter, official data showed Monday. That was below expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll for a 5.2% expansion

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Q2 results | HDFC Bank

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, q2 result, hdfc bank, dmart, hcl tech, sgx

LIVE market update: Stock-specific action will take the centre stage on the bourses on Monday as trading resumes after an extended weekend. At 8:00 AM, SGX Nifty was at 18,427 levels, up 23 points.

Earnings today
Craftsman Automation, LTI, Route Mobile, and Tata Coffee are among the 21 companies scheduled to report their September quarter results today.

Global cues
Most Asian stocks and US futures slid as China’s gross domestic product grew slower-than-expected. Japan's Topix and South Korea's Kospi index fell 0.3 per cent each while Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6 per cent. S&P futures were down 0.1 per cent.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 18 2021. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.