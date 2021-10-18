MARKET LIVE: Indices to open higher; HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts in focus

LIVE market update: Stock-specific action will take the centre stage on the bourses on Monday as trading resumes after an extended weekend. At 8:00 AM, was at 18,427 levels, up 23 points.

Earnings today

Craftsman Automation, LTI, Route Mobile, and Tata Coffee are among the 21 companies scheduled to report their September quarter results today.

Global cues

Most Asian stocks and US futures slid as China’s gross domestic product grew slower-than-expected. Japan's Topix and South Korea's Kospi index fell 0.3 per cent each while Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6 per cent. S&P futures were down 0.1 per cent.