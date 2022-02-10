MARKETS: Flat start likely ahead of RBI policy outcome; SGX Nifty up 30 pts

-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Thursday's session on a muted note with mild gains ahead of the crucial RBI MPC meeting outcome. At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty Futures were quoting 17,510 level, up 30 points from Nifty's spot close the previous day.
The RBI policy decision could be a key driver for the market in the near term as it may impact liquidity and interest rates. Experts believe a 25 bps points hike in reverse repo rate is on the cards.
Among stocks, Amara Raja Batteries, BEML, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Lemon Tree Hotels, M&M, Quess Corp, Tata Chemicals and Trent will report their quarterly earnings today.
Nykaa, ACC, SAIL and Tata Power may also be in focus as investors will react to their Q3 numbers announced on Wednesday. READ MORE.
