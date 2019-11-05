- ICICI Lombard, Biocon, Hindalco: Three stocks Anand Rathi is bullish on
- Sensex hits fresh high on earnings boost, global cues; Nifty ends at 11,941
- Bajaj Finance launches Rs 8,500 crore qualified institutional placement
- Fema mess: Foreign-owned mutual funds approach Sebi to get issues resolved
- Sebi tightens governing norms for rating agencies; CEOs can't be on panel
- Sensex at a high, but 262 of BSE 500 stocks below 200-day moving average
- Acquisition of power plants to boost JSW Energy's growth prospects
- One-time gains propel HDFC earnings in an otherwise steady Sep quarter
- Sebi issues clarifications on prohibition of insider trade regulations
- Wall Street opens at record high on optimism over US-China trade deal
MARKET LIVE: Q2 nos, macro data key factors today; Tech M, Dabur in focus
On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex added 137 points or 0.34 per cent to end at a record closing high 40,301.96. On NSE, the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,945, up 54.55 points or 0.46 per cent.
The rupee settled at Rs 70.77.
RESULTS CORNER
Berger Paints, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Dabur, and Punjab National Bank are among the 94 companies slated to declare their Q2FY20 results today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares closed in on their July peak on Tuesday on increasing signs the United States and China are inching closer to a truce in their trade war.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading near its four-month high, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.34 per cent to one-year high.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start to the domestic indices.
On Wall Street, too, all three major US stock indices posted record closing highs during the overnight trade on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.42 per cent to 27,462.11, the S&P 500 gained 0.37 per cent to 3,078.27, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.56 per cent to 8,433.20.
In the commodities market, oil prices held firm after hitting their highest levels since late September on Monday. Brent Crude Futures was trading near $62 per barrel mark in the early trade.
(With inputs from Reuters)
