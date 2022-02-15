MARKETS: Positive start on horizon as SGX Nifty rises 100 pts; RIL in focus

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note after a huge selloff the previous day. At 8 am, the SGX futures were quoting 16,961 levels, up 120 points than Nifty's Monday spot close.

The markets, however, may still see bouts of volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising oil prices. The geo-politicial tensions led to the sharp broad-based sell off on Monday with the and benchmark indices closing 3 per cent lower each.

Meanwhile, among stocks, Adani Group stocks are likely to be in limelight post Q3 earnings of Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar.

This apart, Reliance Ind may also remain in focus as its subsidiary Jio Platforms will invest $200 million in lock-screen platform Glance to accelerate Glance's launch in key international Further, Vedanta may also be eyed as it has signed a pact with electronics manufacturing services giant Foxconn to form a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing semiconductors in India. Grasim, Coal India, MTNL, Dish Tv, Eicher Motors, PC Jeweller and Rajesh Exports are some of the other stocks to be in focus post the announcement of their Q3 results.

Global Cues

Overnight the US ended with marginal losses amid a highly volatile trading session. The Dow Jones slipped 0.5 per cent. The S&P 500 declined 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq was down 0.2 per cent.

Oil prices scaled higher as the war threat loomed. Brent crude surged 2.5 per cent to $95.46 a barrel, and WTI crude futures jumped 2.2 per cent to $93.10, a barrel.

Major in Asia witnessed largely subdued action this morning. Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent. Hang Seng and Straits Times were down 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. Whereas, Taiwan was up 0.2 per cent while Shanghai Composite and Kospi were flat.