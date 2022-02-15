JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

What is making FIIs nervous in emerging markets?
Business Standard

MARKETS: Positive start on horizon as SGX Nifty rises 100 pts; RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 16,961 levels, up 120 points than Nifty's Monday spot close.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Reliance, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Vedanta

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note after a huge selloff the previous day. At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 16,961 levels, up 120 points than Nifty's Monday spot close.

The markets, however, may still see bouts of volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising oil prices. The geo-politicial tensions led to the sharp broad-based sell off on Monday with the Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices closing 3 per cent lower each.

Meanwhile, among stocks, Adani Group stocks are likely to be in limelight post Q3 earnings of Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar.

This apart, Reliance Ind may also remain in focus as its subsidiary Jio Platforms will invest $200 million in lock-screen platform Glance to accelerate Glance's launch in key international markets.

Further, Vedanta may also be eyed as it has signed a pact with electronics manufacturing services giant Foxconn to form a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing semiconductors in India.

Grasim, Coal India, MTNL, Dish Tv, Eicher Motors, PC Jeweller and Rajesh Exports are some of the other stocks to be in focus post the announcement of their Q3 results.

Global Cues

Overnight the US markets ended with marginal losses amid a highly volatile trading session. The Dow Jones slipped 0.5 per cent. The S&P 500 declined 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq was down 0.2 per cent.

Oil prices scaled higher as the war threat loomed. Brent crude surged 2.5 per cent to $95.46 a barrel, and WTI crude futures jumped 2.2 per cent to $93.10, a barrel.

Major markets in Asia witnessed largely subdued action this morning. Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent. Hang Seng and Straits Times were down 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. Whereas, Taiwan was up 0.2 per cent while Shanghai Composite and Kospi were flat.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 15 2022. 08:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.