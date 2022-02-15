MARKETS: Positive start on horizon as SGX Nifty rises 100 pts; RIL in focus

-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note after a huge selloff the previous day. At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 16,961 levels, up 120 points than Nifty's Monday spot close.
The markets, however, may still see bouts of volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising oil prices. The geo-politicial tensions led to the sharp broad-based sell off on Monday with the Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices closing 3 per cent lower each.
Further, Vedanta may also be eyed as it has signed a pact with electronics manufacturing services giant Foxconn to form a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing semiconductors in India.
