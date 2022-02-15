- Latest news LIVE: Russia could invade Ukraine any time, warns White House
- Hijab row: 'Fundamental rights can't be curbed for public order'
- Top headlines: Air India names new CEO; Jan retail inflation rises to 6.01%
- K'taka hijab row: Schools for classes up to 10th standard reopen
- Govt bans 54 Chinese apps for security concern about data: Report
- S Jaishankar takes aim at China's trade coercion against Australia
- Rahul Bajaj was a principled nationalist: Bharat Forge MD Baba Kalyani
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman condoles death of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj
- Ahmedabad: Bajrang Dal stages protest at eateries, Hyundai, Kia showrooms
- Rahul Bajaj:Man who called spade a spade even if it meant ruffling feathers
Latest news LIVE: Russia could invade Ukraine any time, warns White House
Live news: An invasion could begin at any time, said White House in relation to the face-off between Russia and Ukraine. Vedanta has signed up with Foxconn to manufacture semiconductors in India
Topics
Today News | Ukraine | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live news updates: Russia appeared to open the door Monday to a diplomatic resolution of the deepening Ukraine standoff, as the United States said it believed Vladimir Putin had yet to make a final decision on invading the ex-Soviet state.
While Russia said it was ending some military drills, signalling a possible easing of the crisis, in Washington the alert level remained high -- with a top official calling the threat of invasion "more real than ever before."
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre warned that: “We are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time” in relation to the face-off between Russia and Ukraine.
Back home in India, West Bengal has withdrawn the ban on incoming international flights effective Tuesday. However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure, an official statement reads.
The Assam government has said mandatory testing for Covid-19 at airports, railway stations and hospitals will stop from today, but those with symptoms may opt for tests on a voluntary basis.
On the business front, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and Hon Hai Technology Group (also known as Foxconn) have formed a joint venture (JV) to manufacture semiconductors in India. This is the first JV in the electronics manufacturing space after the PLI policy.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More