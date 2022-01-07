JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Wockhardt, IDBI Bk, SJVN, Titan, DMart, FMCG, Pharma
Business Standard

MARKETS: Muted start likely amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty up 40 pts

Stock market LIVE: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,839 level, which was 39 points higher than Nifty's spot close of the previous day.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Given the mixed global cues, the key benchmark indices may have a muted start after a day of heavy losses on Thursday. At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,839 level, which was 39 points higher than Nifty's spot close of the previous day.

Investor sentiment turned jittery on Thursday following huge sell-off across global markets as fears of a faster-than-expected hike in US interest rates weighed on the markets.

Meanwhile, among stocks, Reliance may be in focus as its arm Reliance Retail has bought a 25.8 per cent stake in Dunzo, a leading quick commerce player, for $200 million as it looks to expand in the online grocery delivery space.

Titan, too, may be eyed as the Tata-owned jewellery business company in its quarterly update has said that it witnessed a strong demand across its consumer businesses and clocked 36 per cent revenue growth over the festive quarter in 2021. It also added 14 more stores taking its store count to 428.

Global cues

The US markets ended a choppy session of trade with marginal losses as technology stocks skidded for the second straight day. The Dow Jones slipped 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 0.1 per cent each. Tonight, the markets may take cues from the US jobs data.

Globally, oil prices extended its rally amid unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. On Thursday, Brent Crude jumped 1.5 per cent to $81.99 a barrel, and WTI Crude gained 1.6 per cent at $79.46 a barrel.

This morning the major markets in Asia were largely holding gains. Kospi had rallied over a per cent. Nikkei and Hang Seng had advanced 0.5 per cent each, while Shanghai Composite and Straits Times moved 0.4 per cent higher, respectively. Taiwan, however, was down 0.2 per cent.

First Published: Fri, January 07 2022. 08:16 IST

