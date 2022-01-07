MARKETS: Muted start likely amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty up 40 pts

-
LIVE market updates: Given the mixed global cues, the key benchmark indices may have a muted start after a day of heavy losses on Thursday. At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,839 level, which was 39 points higher than Nifty's spot close of the previous day.
Investor sentiment turned jittery on Thursday following huge sell-off across global markets as fears of a faster-than-expected hike in US interest rates weighed on the markets.
Meanwhile, among stocks, Reliance may be in focus as its arm Reliance Retail has bought a 25.8 per cent stake in Dunzo, a leading quick commerce player, for $200 million as it looks to expand in the online grocery delivery space.
Titan, too, may be eyed as the Tata-owned jewellery business company in its quarterly update has said that it witnessed a strong demand across its consumer businesses and clocked 36 per cent revenue growth over the festive quarter in 2021. It also added 14 more stores taking its store count to 428.
