87 stocks more-than-double in 1 month on BSE; Automotive Stampings up 207%

Share prices of 87 companies, mostly non-index, have rallied over 100 per cent in the past one month on the BSE. Of these, the market price of 20 companies have zoomed between 200 per cent and 233 per cent. During the period, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.7 per cent, while the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index gained 1.5 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

Moreover, three stocks -- Urja Global (up 203 per cent), Steel Exchange India (118 per cent) and 63 Moons Technologies (108 per cent) -- belonged to the BSE Smallcap index whose market price more-than-doubled in the past one month. Sectorally, 16 stocks are from the textile sector, 8 are from steel, and 6 belonged to the real estate sector, which have rallied over 100 per cent.

Among individual stocks, auto components maker Automotive Stampings & Assembles (ASL) hit a new high of Rs 838 today, having zoomed 207 per cent in the past one month. ASAL, the Tata Group company, on December 3, 2021, had announced its decision to establish a new plant at Chakan, Pune. Tata Autocomp Systems (TACO) holds 75 per cent stake in ASAL, shareholding pattern data showed.

In October 2021, rating agency CRISIL Ratings had upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities of ASAL to 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' from 'CRISIL BBB-/Stable' and had reaffirmed its 'CRISIL A3' rating on the short-term bank facility.

"The upgrade reflects expected improvement in the financial risk profile in the near term, supported by cash inflow from sale of land parcels in Chakan, Maharashtra, and Halol, Gujarat, for total consideration of Rs 113 crore; and better cash flow from operations. The company will use the proceeds from the land sale for debt reduction. The upgrade also factors in expected sustenance of operating performance, supported by healthy growth in revenue and profitability owing to recovery in end user demand, receipt of new orders and cost rationalisation initiatives," CRISIL Ratings had said.

Separately, shares of Digjam surged 206 per cent to Rs 315.65 from Rs 103.05 a month back. The stock of the textile company got relisted on October 18, 2021 after a reduction of capital.

Digjam operates in woollen worsted textiles segment and operates a fully equipped composite mill in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The woollen worsted industry in the country comprises of a few mills in the organized sector and a number of units in the unorganized sector.

The management believes that the company's business is backed by necessary skills and expertise and remains cautiously optimistic that the performance will improve as the Resolution Plan has been approved now, with continuing momentum of operational improvements and expected upturn in economic conditions, helping domestic as well as export demand.

The market price of Urja Global, a leading renewable energy developer and operator, too, soared over 200 per cent to Rs 27.40 on the BSE. The company is engaged in design, consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of off-grid and grid connected solar power plants. The company is an approved channel partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.

As per its FY21 annual report, the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ogata Motors India Private Limited on June 23, 2020 to manufacture Electric Vehicles (E – Scooters, E - Autos & E – Cars) in the national capital i.e. Delhi and entered into an agreement dated October 17, 2020 with FVM Industries (India) for sale of 100,000 units of electric scooty, annually worth around Rs 480 crore.