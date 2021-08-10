- Top headlines: Tata group mulls chips business, FM speaks on scrapping tax
- Sebi levies Rs 12L fine on individual for insider trading in Infosys scrip
- Shree Cement: In-line Q1, robust outlook
- Lack of valuation comfort may limit gains in Divi's Laboratories stock
- Split verdict in Sebi-PNB Housing case underscores SAT's exigency
- SAT gives split verdict in Sebi-PNB Housing case; interim order to continue
- IRCTC stock price soars to fresh high on likelihood of share split
- CarTrade IPO subscribed 41% on Day-1 on strong retail interest
- NSE to start trading in US stocks at Gift City, list of scrips not yet out
- Equity MFs log record inflows in July buoyed by great show by NFOs
MARKET LIVE: Weak start likely; Aptus Value, Chemplast IPOs to open today
Stock market LIVE: After the IPOs of CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas which opened for subscription on Monday, two new IPOs - one by Aptus Value Housing Finance and other by Chemplast Sanmar - will als
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Q1 results | IPOs
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Earnings Alert
Zomato, Coal India, Lupin, Power Grid Corporation of India, Ashoka Buildcon, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, KIMS, Max Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Systems and Whirlpool of India are among over 200 companies slated to post their quarterly earnings today.
IPO buzz
After the IPOs of CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas which opened for subscription on Monday, two new IPOs - one by Aptus Value Housing Finance and other by Chemplast Sanmar - will also kick off today.
Aptus Value Housing Finance's IPO is priced at Rs 346-353 per share and looks to raise Rs 2,780 crore at the upper end of the price band. The company garnered Rs 834 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chemplast Sanmar's Rs 3,850-crore IPO is priced in the range of Rs 530-541 a share.
Meanwhile, the IPO of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 41 per cent at end of Day 1 and Nuvoco Vistas 16 per cent.
Meanwhile, the IPO of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 41 per cent at end of Day 1 and Nuvoco Vistas 16 per cent.
Global cues
On the global market front, US stocks dropped from record highs amid concerns about pullback in stimulus and a resurgence in the fast-spreading delta virus variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.09 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent.
In Asia, too, the stocks drifted. Topix index rose 1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index added 0.2 per cent each. Meanwhile, Kospi index fell 0.6 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More