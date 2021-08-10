MARKET LIVE: Weak start likely; Aptus Value, Chemplast IPOs to open today

JUST IN
Stock market LIVE: After the IPOs of CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas which opened for subscription on Monday, two new IPOs - one by Aptus Value Housing Finance and other by Chemplast Sanmar - will als

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices eyed a lackluster start to the day as investors mulled how to position themselves with the markets hovering at all-time high levels and mixed global setup. Further, with the IPO market in full swing, the volume in the secondary markets could again remain subdued.

Earnings Alert
Zomato, Coal India, Lupin, Power Grid Corporation of India, Ashoka Buildcon, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, KIMS, Max Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Systems and Whirlpool of India are among over 200 companies slated to post their quarterly earnings today.

IPO buzz
After the IPOs of CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas which opened for subscription on Monday, two new IPOs - one by Aptus Value Housing Finance and other by Chemplast Sanmar - will also kick off today.

Aptus Value Housing Finance's IPO is priced at Rs 346-353 per share and looks to raise Rs 2,780 crore at the upper end of the price band. The company garnered Rs 834 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chemplast Sanmar's Rs 3,850-crore IPO is priced in the range of Rs 530-541 a share.

Meanwhile, the IPO of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 41 per cent at end of Day 1 and Nuvoco Vistas 16 per cent.

Global cues
On the global market front, US stocks dropped from record highs amid concerns about pullback in stimulus and a resurgence in the fast-spreading delta virus variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.09 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent.

In Asia, too, the stocks drifted. Topix index rose 1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index added 0.2 per cent each. Meanwhile, Kospi index fell 0.6 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

