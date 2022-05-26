- Stocks to Watch: Coal India, BPCL, Infosys, Fortis, NALCO, IndiGo, PFC
MARKET LIVE: Positive open on horizon for Sensex, Nifty; SGX Nifty in green
Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,110 levels, indicating a likely gap-up opening of 100 points on the Nifty.
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty are looking to start Thursday’s session on a higher note following a rally in US markets overnight.
At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,110 levels, indicating a likely gap-up opening of 100 points on the Nifty. That said, the markets may exhibit volatility today on account of the monthly F&O expiry.
Stock specific moves are likely to continue as the corporate earnings season enters its last leg. Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Muthoot Finance, Zee Entertainment, Astra Zeneca, Berger Paints, Jet Airways, Kirloskar Industries, NMDC, and Quess Corp will be in focus ahead of their Q4 results.
Among others, investors will also react to Q4 earnings of Coal India. The company has posted a 45.9 per cent rise in consolidated net at Rs 6,692.94 crore, backed by a 22.5 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 32,706.77 crore in Q4FY22.
Deepak Fertilisers may extend its gains as the company’s profit has more-than-doubled to Rs 283 crore in Q4, while total income grew 27.8 per cent YoY at Rs Rs 2,012.48 crore.
In the primary market, Aether Industries IPO closes for subscription today. The issue has so far been subscribed 49 per cent at the end of Day 2 of the offer period on Wednesday.
Global cues
Overnight, the US markets ended higher as Fed minutes signaled flexibility on rate hikes. Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped a per cent and Nasdaq rallied 1.5 per cent.
Major markets in Asia were seen holding steady gains of 0.5-1 per cent on Thursday morning. Shanghai in particular was up a per cent.
Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices edged 0.4 per cent higher to $114.03 a barrel and WTI Crude futures were up 0.5 per cent at $110.33 a barrel on Wednesday.
