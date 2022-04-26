- India's petcoke imports seen doubling amid soaring global coal prices
- Can ICICI Bank dethrone HDFC Bank as sector leader?
- China's Covid curbs spook global markets; Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1%
- Sebi restructures its advisory committee on market data
- Investors lose over Rs 6.47 trn in two days amid global market crash
- MSCI rebalancing could see addition of three Indian stocks, two deletions
- Despite policy efforts, half of Indian adults 'credit unserved': Report
- Sensex plunges 1,500 pts in two days: Key factors denting market sentiment
- Adani Power m-cap hits Rs 1 trn-mark; AWL becomes 50th most-valued firm
- Frequent power disruption over coal shortage in TN now affecting MSMEs
MARKET LIVE: Gap-up open on cards for Sensex, Nifty as SGX Nifty gains
Stock market live updates: At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,143 levels, indicating a gap-up start of over 100 points for the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
This comes as investors pulled through US Fed's hawkish remarks as global markets heaved a sigh of relief on Monday.
Today, market participants will continue to assess the geo-political situation and keep an eye on big corporate earnings including Nifty50 companies Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life.
However, markets may see increased volatility as the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday draws nearer.
In the primary market, Campus Activewear's Rs 1400 crore-IPO will open for subscription today and close on Thursday. he footwear company has fixed the price band of the public offer at Rs 278 to Rs 292 per equity share.
That apart, in an other significant development, the Rs 21,000 crore LIC IPO is likely to be open for subscription from May 04 to May 09. The board is scheduled to meet today to finalize the dates. Read more
Global cues
Overnight in the US, Dow gained 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.6 per cent and Nasdaq jumped 1.3 per cent aided by a near 6 per cent rally in Twitter shares.
Brent crude futures dropped 4.1 per cent to $102.32 a barrel and WTI oil shed 3.5 per cent to $98.54 a barrel.
Asian shares were mostly up this morning after a day of steep losses. Nikkei and Hang Seng rose up to 0.88 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was flat, Shenzhen Component was up 0.57 per cent, Kospi too rose 0.5 per cent, while Strait Times was down 0.24 per cent.
Asian shares were mostly up this morning after a day of steep losses. Nikkei and Hang Seng rose up to 0.88 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was flat, Shenzhen Component was up 0.57 per cent, Kospi too rose 0.5 per cent, while Strait Times was down 0.24 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More