Market LIVE: Muted start on cards as SGX Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed
Stock market Live: The SGX Nifty futures hint at a flat open for markets as they remain unchanged at 17,713 levels around 8 am.
Russia-Ukraine talks will continued to be in ficus. As per reports, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia has said that peace talks with Russia are at a stage that could lead to direct contact between Zelenskyy and Putin in Turkey.
This apart, key events are lined up this week starting with the manufacturing PMI data to be released today, followed by the FOMC March meeting minutes on Wednesday that investors will closely watch out for rate hike projections, inflation, and pace of US Fed balance sheet reduction.
On Friday, the RBI’s policy rate announcement remains most awaited. The central bank continues to be in a conflicting position amid flaring inflation and fears of falling behind the curve.
Among individual stocks, Indian Oil Corporation will be on the radar as the oil retailer on Sunday said that it will invest nearly Rs 840 crore in expanding its Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant storage capacities, including setting up a greenfield facility, in the Northeast.
Global cues
On Friday, US markets managed to close higher despite March’s lower than expected employment report. The US added 431,000 jobs during the month, as against an estimated 490,000. The Dow Jones added 0.4 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.34 per cent, and Nasdaq added 0.3 per cent.
Oil prices continued retreat in early trade as investors tracked a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in China that is denting crude demand. Brent crude was down around a per cent to $103.38 a barrel. WTI crude fell to $98.7 a barrel.
In Asia, indices struggled for direction as markets in mainland China remain closed on Monday and Tuesday for holidays. Among others, Hang Seng led gains, up 0.7 per cent. Nikkei and Strait Times were flat, while Kospi gained 0.22 per cent.
