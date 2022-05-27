- Market strategy: Buy in the dip or sell when the markets rally?
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open gap-up amid firm global cues
Stock market live updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,250 levels, hinting at an opening gain of around 90 points for the Nifty.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,250 levels, hinting at an opening gain of around 90 points for the Nifty.
The two indices snapped a three-day losing streak to close with substantial gains on Thursday, up around a per cent.
However, dented prospects of economic growth amid soaring inflation will continue to keep investors on the edge. For instance, Moody’s has lowered India’s GDP growth forecast from 9.1 per cent to 8.8 per cent for 2022.
That said, among stocks, JSW Steel, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Jubilant Pharma, GAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Industries, PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) will be in focus ahead of their Q4 results today.
Investors will also react to Q4 results of Hindalco, whose consolidated net profit doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,851 crore for the quarter ending March 31 --the highest number for any quarter.Global cues
Bharti Airtel may also see some action after Moody's upgraded ratings on the company’s senior unsecured debt from “Ba1” to “Baa3” on basis of the telco's continued strengthening operational metrics and financial profile.
New Listing
The country's second largest manufacturer of non-urea fertilisers and DAP (diammonium phosphate) Paradeep Phosphates will make its debut on the bourses today. Its issue price is fixed at Rs 42.
Overnight, the US markets rallied sharply on optimistic retail earnings outlook. Dow Jones surged 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 soared 2 per cent and Nasdaq jumped 2.7 per cent.
Major markets in Asia were seen trading with smart gains. Hang Seng in particular soared 2.7 per cent. Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan were up around a per cent each.
