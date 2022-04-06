JUST IN
Market LIVE: Gap-down open of 150 pts likely amid weak global sentiment

Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 17,843 levels, indicating a gap-down start of 170-odd points for the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking weak global cues after a US Fed official on Tuesday indicated that the central bank will take a more aggressive approach in liquidity tightening. 

US Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that the central bank will begin reducing its balance sheet at a faster pace and it could begin as early as next month. Brainard's comments soured investor sentiment as US stock closed lower. 

Moreover, investors are also cautious ahead of an additional set of sanctions on Russia by the EU, which is said to have proposed banning Russia's coal. 

Back home, the RBI will begin its 3-day monetary policy meeting today, which could keep the markets volatile. 

Among stocks, airlines will be in focus as the government has started discussions with them on the removal of price bands for passenger fares. Read it here

Global cues

On Tuesday, Brainard’s comments sent US stocks down and treasury yields up. The Nasdaq led the decline and shed 2.26 per cent. The Dow lost 0.8 per cent and the S&P 500 fell 1.26 per cent. The 10-year bond yield hit a high of 2.56 per cent, the highest since May 2019.

Brent crude was down 1.8 per cent to $105.6 a barrel, while WTI crude fell 1.3 per cent to $101.9 a barrel.

Asia markets were all in red in morning trade with the Hang Seng and Nikkei lower by 1.6 and 1,3 per cent, respectively. Strait Times and Kospi fell up to 0.6 per cent. Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite were each down by 0.45 per cent.

