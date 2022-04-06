- Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, JSW Steel, JSPL, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Textiles
- Return of FIIs: Valuations attract foreign capital after 6-month hiatus
- Parl panel questions Sebi chief on NSE case, Paytm issue price
- HDFC twins' stocks see heavy selling pressure; settle nearly 3% down
- Carlyle sells 2.78% stake in SBI Cards for Rs 2,229 cr
- Retail investors can use UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh payment in public issues
- Indian rupee surges 25 paise to close at 75.28 against US dollar
- Sebi invites application to hire digital forensic services provider
- Adani Group shares at lifetime highs; Adani Power zooms 92% in one month
- TCS gains 2% to hit 10-week high; stock nears all-time high
Market LIVE: Gap-down open of 150 pts likely amid weak global sentiment
Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 17,843 levels, indicating a gap-down start of 170-odd points for the Nifty50.
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
US Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that the central bank will begin reducing its balance sheet at a faster pace and it could begin as early as next month. Brainard's comments soured investor sentiment as US stock closed lower.
Moreover, investors are also cautious ahead of an additional set of sanctions on Russia by the EU, which is said to have proposed banning Russia's coal.
Back home, the RBI will begin its 3-day monetary policy meeting today, which could keep the markets volatile.
Among stocks, airlines will be in focus as the government has started discussions with them on the removal of price bands for passenger fares. Read it here
Global cues
On Tuesday, Brainard’s comments sent US stocks down and treasury yields up. The Nasdaq led the decline and shed 2.26 per cent. The Dow lost 0.8 per cent and the S&P 500 fell 1.26 per cent. The 10-year bond yield hit a high of 2.56 per cent, the highest since May 2019.
Brent crude was down 1.8 per cent to $105.6 a barrel, while WTI crude fell 1.3 per cent to $101.9 a barrel.
Asia markets were all in red in morning trade with the Hang Seng and Nikkei lower by 1.6 and 1,3 per cent, respectively. Strait Times and Kospi fell up to 0.6 per cent. Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite were each down by 0.45 per cent.
