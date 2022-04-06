HDFC Bank, HDFC down for 2nd day in a row; dip up to 11% from Monday's high

Shares of banking giants Bank and mortgage lender Housing Development Corporation Limited ( Ltd) traded lower for a second straight day, down up to 4 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade, on profit booking.

The stocks of Group companies have fallen up to 11 per cent from their respective Monday's intra-day highs, erasing most of their gains recorded after the bank's and mortagage lender's merger announcement. On April 4, shares of HDFC had zoomed 16 per cent to Rs 2,855.35, while had surged 14 per cent to Rs 1,721.85 in intra-day deal.

At 02:26 pm, shares of (Rs 1,553) and HDFC (Rs 2,542) were down 3 per cent each, falling 6 per cent each in the past two trading days.

From Monday's high, the market price of these companies have declined 10 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. That said, HDFC and HDFC Bank, are currently up 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, from the level of pre-merger announcement.

The board of directors of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank, at their respective meetings, inter alia, approved a composite scheme of amalgamation for amalgamation of HDFC Investments Ltd and HDFC Holdings Ltd, with and into HDFC Ltd; and HDFC Ltd with and into HDFC Bank, and their respective shareholders and creditors.

As part of the deal, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held. The subsidiary/associates of HDFC Ltd will become subsidiary/associates of . HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank. Closing is expected to be achieved within around 18 months, subject to completion of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.