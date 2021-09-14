- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints firm start for D-St; Sansera IPO to open today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints firm start for D-St; Sansera IPO to open today
Stock market LIVE: Dow Jones ended 0.8 per cent higher last night, while Nikkei too has jumped a per cent this morning
The US markets ended mostly in green on Monday amid sector specific buying action. The Dow Jones gained 0.76 per cent and the S&P 500 index was up 0.2 per cent. The Nasdaq, however, ended a tad in red, down 0.1 per cent. Tonight, the US markets will look for cues from the Core CPI data.
Among the Asian peers – Japan’s Nikkei is up nearly a per cent, and Straits Time is up 0.3 per cent. On the other hand, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite have slipped in early trade, down over 0.5 per cent each.
At 08:10 am, the SGX Nifty had gained 45 points at 17,407, thus indicating a positive opening for our markets.
