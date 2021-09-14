JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints firm start for D-St; Sansera IPO to open today

Stock market LIVE: Dow Jones ended 0.8 per cent higher last night, while Nikkei too has jumped a per cent this morning

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | Mumbai 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Stock market, markets
Stock market, markets, IPO
Live market updates: After a tepid start to the week, the markets are likely to open on a positive note this morning mirroring the global cues and lower inflation (CPI) numbers back home. On Monday, the markets languished in red, but recouped losses in the second half of the day. The Sensex eventually ended 127 points lower at 58,175, and the Nifty slipped 14 points to 17,355.

The US markets ended mostly in green on Monday amid sector specific buying action. The Dow Jones gained 0.76 per cent and the S&P 500 index was up 0.2 per cent. The Nasdaq, however, ended a tad in red, down 0.1 per cent. Tonight, the US markets will look for cues from the Core CPI data.

Among the Asian peers – Japan’s Nikkei is up nearly a per cent, and Straits Time is up 0.3 per cent. On the other hand, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite have slipped in early trade, down over 0.5 per cent each.

At 08:10 am, the SGX Nifty had gained 45 points at 17,407, thus indicating a positive opening for our markets.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh