MARKETS: Gap-down start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty falls 350 pts

LIVE market updates: The key benchmarks are likely to start sharply lower on Thursday as indicated by levels of SGX Nifty February futures, which were at 16,917 this morning, lower by over 350 points as compared to Nifty's spot close the previous session.
The markets may remain volatile as domestic investors react tothe US Federal Reserve reaffirming its stance on a tighter monetary policy starting from March 2022.
In the primary market, the IPO of Adani Group joint venture-Adani Wilmar will open for subscription. The company has raised 940 Rs crores from anchor investors. It plans to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore by way of fresh issue of equity shares. The price band is fixed at Rs 218- 230.
