Avendus Capital's Vaibhav Sanghavi on Budget expectations
Business Standard

MARKETS: Gap-down start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty falls 350 pts

Stock market LIVE: The markets may remain volatile as domestic investors react to the US Federal Reserve reaffirming its stance on a tighter monetary policy starting from March 2022.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The key benchmarks are likely to start sharply lower on Thursday as indicated by levels of SGX Nifty February futures, which were at 16,917 this morning, lower by over 350 points as compared to Nifty's spot close the previous session.

The markets may remain volatile as domestic investors react tothe US Federal Reserve reaffirming its stance on a tighter monetary policy starting from March 2022.

Among individual stocks, BHEL, Canara Bank, Colgate, GMDC, LIC Housing Finance, MapmyIndia, PNB, RBL Bank and Wockhardt are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today. Hence, these stocks may also be eyed.

In the primary market, the IPO of Adani Group joint venture-Adani Wilmar will open for subscription. The company has raised 940 Rs crores from anchor investors. It plans to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore by way of fresh issue of equity shares. The price band is fixed at Rs 218- 230.

Global cues

Overnight in the US, the key benchmark indices wiped-out solid gains in late trade soon after the US Federal Reserve released the policy minutes, which signaled that Fed was likely to raise rates and end its bond purchases in March itself.

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent lower at 34,168 and 4,350, respectively, as against the day’s high of 34,816 and 4,453, respectively. Similarly, Nasdaq erased more than 450 points from the day’s high, to end almost unchanged at 13,542.

Nearer home, most major markets in Asia were down considerably this morning. Japan’s Nikkei plunged 1.7 per cent, and Hang Seng shed 2 per cent. Kospi had tumbled 2.4 per cent, while Shanghai and Straits Times slipped 0.4 per cent each. Taiwan was down 0.2 per cent.

First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 08:17 IST

