MARKETS: Gap-down start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty falls 350 pts

LIVE market updates: The key benchmarks are likely to start sharply lower on Thursday as indicated by levels of SGX February futures, which were at 16,917 this morning, lower by over 350 points as compared to Nifty's spot close the previous session.

The may remain volatile as domestic investors react tothe reaffirming its stance on a tighter monetary policy starting from March 2022.

Among individual stocks, BHEL, Canara Bank, Colgate, GMDC, LIC Housing Finance, MapmyIndia, PNB, RBL Bank and are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today. Hence, these stocks may also be eyed.

In the, the of Adani Group joint venture- will open for subscription. The company has raised 940 Rs crores from anchor investors. It plans to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore by way of fresh issue of equity shares. The price band is fixed at Rs 218- 230.

Overnight in the US, the key benchmark indices wiped-out solid gains in late trade soon after the released the policy minutes, which signaled that Fed was likely to raise rates and end its bond purchases in March itself.

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent lower at 34,168 and 4,350, respectively, as against the day’s high of 34,816 and 4,453, respectively. Similarly, Nasdaq erased more than 450 points from the day’s high, to end almost unchanged at 13,542.

Nearer home, most major in Asia were down considerably this morning. Japan’s Nikkei plunged 1.7 per cent, and Hang Seng shed 2 per cent. Kospi had tumbled 2.4 per cent, while Shanghai and Straits Times slipped 0.4 per cent each. Taiwan was down 0.2 per cent.