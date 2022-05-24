- MARKET LIVE: Muted start likely for Sensex, Nifty; Delhivery listing eyed
- Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Delhivery, SAIL, Ramco Cements, GAIL, BEL, Marico
- Can CNG vehicle owners expect relief after petrol and diesel rate cut?
- Distressing times await metals and OMCs
- From JSPL to Tata Steel, steel stocks melt down on export duty levy
- JPMorgan warns India earnings optimism overdone as stocks falter
- Markets pare early gains to end flat in a session of volatile trade
- FPI concerns remain as shift to T+1 settlement cycle nears: Analysts
- FDI equity inflows marginally down at $58.77 bn in 2021-22: DPIIT data
- Sebi issues new norms for constitution, disclosure of passive funds
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-open; may remain volatile
Stock market live updates: At 7:30, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,220 levels, hinting at an opening gain of 40-50 odd points for the Nifty.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
At 7:30, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,220 levels, hinting at an opening gain of 40-50 odd points for the Nifty.
Today, market debut of logistics giant Delhivery will be in focus. The company had raised Rs 5,235 crore through its IPO. The issue was subscribed 1.63 times and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 487 per share.
Venus Pipes & Tubes will also be making its debut today. The small sized (Rs 165.42 crore) IPO was subscribed 16.3 times.
That apart, market may continue to be volatile as the monthly F&O expiry due on Thursday draws near.
That apart, market may continue to be volatile as the monthly F&O expiry due on Thursday draws near.
Among stocks, Adani Ports, Balrampur Chini, BoI, eClerx, Grasim, Latent View Analytics, Metropolis Health, NIIT, Railtel, RITES and Strides Pharma are among those slated to announce their Q4 results today.
Zomato will also be eyed as the food delivery firm’s Q4 consolidated net loss widened to Rs 360 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against a loss of Rs 134.2 crore in the year ago period.
In the primary market, Aether Industries' Rs 808.04 crore IPO opens for subscription today. The company is accepting bids in a price band of Rs 610 - 642. Here’s what analysts recommend. Read here
In the primary market, Aether Industries' Rs 808.04 crore IPO opens for subscription today. The company is accepting bids in a price band of Rs 610 - 642. Here’s what analysts recommend. Read here
eMudhra's Rs 413 crore IPO closes today. The issue has so far garnered 96 per cent subscription, with the retail portion subscribed 1.7 times.
Global cues
Overnight, the US markets ended with strong gains as beaten down tech and bank shares rallied. Dow Jones and the S&P 500 soared around 2 per cent each; Nasdaq added 1.6 per cent. However, the futures were trading with losses on Tuesday morning.
Major markets in Asia were largely flat in early trade today.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More