Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-open; may remain volatile

Stock market live updates: At 7:30, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,220 levels, hinting at an opening gain of 40-50 odd points for the Nifty.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: Following a muted closing in the previous session, the Sensex and Nifty are likely to start Tuesday's session with tepid gains, tracking overnight strength in the US markets, led by tech and banks.

Today, market debut of logistics giant Delhivery will be in focus. The company had raised Rs 5,235 crore through its IPO. The issue was subscribed 1.63 times and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 487 per share.

Venus Pipes & Tubes will also be making its debut today. The small sized (Rs 165.42 crore) IPO was subscribed 16.3 times.

That apart, market may continue to be volatile as the monthly F&O expiry due on Thursday draws near.

Among stocks, Adani Ports, Balrampur Chini, BoI, eClerx, Grasim, Latent View Analytics, Metropolis Health, NIIT, Railtel, RITES and Strides Pharma are among those slated to announce their Q4 results today.

Zomato will also be eyed as  the food delivery firm’s Q4 consolidated net loss widened to Rs 360 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against a loss of Rs 134.2 crore in the year ago period.

In the primary market, Aether Industries' Rs 808.04 crore IPO opens for subscription today. The company is accepting bids in a price band of Rs 610 - 642. Here’s what analysts recommend. Read here

eMudhra's Rs 413 crore IPO closes today. The issue  has so far garnered 96 per cent subscription, with the retail portion subscribed 1.7 times.

Global cues

Overnight, the US markets ended with strong gains as beaten down tech and bank shares rallied. Dow Jones and the S&P 500 soared around 2 per cent each; Nasdaq added 1.6 per cent. However, the futures were trading with losses on Tuesday morning.

Major markets in Asia were largely flat in early trade today.

