Budget 2022 picks: Top stocks and sectors to bet on
MARKETS: Gap-down start likely on bearish cues; SGX Nifty falls 100 pts

Stock market LIVE: At 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 17,675 level, indicating a gap-down of over 100 points on the Nifty 50 index.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

stock markets

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to open lower extending losses for a fourth session on Friday amid weak global cues and persistent selling by FIIs. At 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 17,675 level, indicating a gap-down of over 100 points on the Nifty 50 index.


In the last two trading sessions, the FIIs have stepped up the selling pressure and net sold stocks worth Rs 7,385 crore in the cash segment, thus taking the withdrawal tally to Rs 12,415 crore in the month so far. READ MORE

Moreover, individual stocks that are likely to be in focus -include Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Life, Hindustan Zinc, Vodafone Idea, JSW Steel, among others as these companies announce December quarter results today.

In the primary market, today is the last day for subscribing to the IPO of AGS Transact. The issue so far has been subscribed 1.42 times, with retail quota subscribed up to 2.1 times.

Global cues
Overnight in the US, stocks reversed course to end sharply lower amid fears of a tighter monetary policy. The key indices were up more than a per cent in early trade, but eventually Dow Jones ended 0.9 per cent lower, the S&P 500 slipped 1.1 per cent and Nasdaq declined 1.3 per cent. Investors will be looking for cues from the US Fed meeting next week for the likely timeline on rate hikes.

Key markets in Asia too were in a sea of red despite China cutting lending rates for the first time in two years and increasing monetary stimulus. Nikkei had shed 1.6 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan also declined over a per cent each. Hang Seng, Shanghai and Straits Times were down 0.3-0.5 per cent each.

First Published: Fri, January 21 2022. 08:11 IST

