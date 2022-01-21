Hitachi Energy at new high on order win from railways, gains 11% in 3 days

-
ALSO READ
Railways sets eyes on hydrogen powered trains, invites bids for new tech
Off track: Declining operating ratio shows Railways' poor financial health
IRCTC to share 50% revenue from convenience fee with Indian Railways
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
Indian Railways earns nearly Rs 1,000 cr more by ferrying imported coal
-
Shares of Hitachi Energy India hit a record high of Rs 2,949, up 4 per cent on Friday in an otherwise weak market after the company won orders worth over Rs 160 crore for its key electric components to support the electrification of the country’s rail routes. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.82 per cent at 58,977 points at 11:14 am.
The stock has rallied 11 per cent in last three days and it has outperformed the market by surging 22 per cent in the past one month, as compared to a 5 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.
In the last six months, it has rallied 52 per cent, as against a 13 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Further, in one year, the stock gained 131 per cent, as compared to a 19 per cent surge in the Sensex.
The government of India’s electric locomotive manufacturers, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW), part of Indian Railways, placed orders with Hitachi Energy for traction transformers for passenger and freight locomotives in the December quarter, it said on Wednesday.
As the operator of the world’s fourth largest railway network, Indian Railways strives to achieve 100 percent electrification of broad-gauge routes by 2023. The electrification of rail is a key element of India’s drive towards net zero carbon emissions, it said.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. In India Hitachi Energy operates under the legal entity name Hitachi Energy India (formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited).
Traction transformers are critical components in the traction chain that affect both train performance and operator services. More than half the world’s electric locomotives and train sets are powered by Hitachi Energy transformers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU