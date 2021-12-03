MARKETS: Global cues to guide indices; Tega Industries' IPO to close today

LIVE market updates: After two days of back-to-back rallies, the may look to take a breather on Friday, given the weekend factor and uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant.

At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,374 compared with Nifty's Spot close of 17,402 on Thursday.

Services PMI data, the outcome of OPEC+ meeting, and other global cues will sway the indices today.

Primary market activity

Today is the final day for subscription for the IPO, and second day for Anand Rathi Wealth IPO. Both the were fully subscribed on Day 1 of the issue itself.

Global cues



US stocks rallied on Thursday on hopes that Omicron may not severely impact economic recovery and continued dip in jobless claims. Dow Jones soared 1.8 per cent and the S&P 500 surged 1.4 per cent, while Nasdaq gained 0.8 per cent.

Oil prices exhibited high volatility on Thursday and eventually ended higher even as OPEC+ stuck to its decision to raise output in January. Brent Crude rose 1.2 per cent to $69.67 a barrel, and WTI Crude added 1.4 per cent to $66.50 a barrel.

However, in Asia had started trade on a negative note. Hang Seng has slipped over a per cent. Nikkei and Kospi were down 0.3 per cent each. Taiwan and Straits Times were marginally in red, while Shanghai Composite advanced 0.3 per cent.