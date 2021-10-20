JUST IN
Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 20: Top factors that could guide markets today
Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: Q2 earnings, global cues to guide indices; RIL, ACC in focus

Jubilant FoodWorks, Havells India, and L&T Finance Holdings are among the 33 firms slated to release their September quarter earnings today

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: A firm global market setup could resume uptrend in the markets after a day's blip. At 8.10 AM, SGX Nifty was up 20 points at 18,447.

Apart from global cues, corporate earnings, stock-specific news, FII flows and oil price movement will continue to influence market trajectory.

Earnings today
Jubilant FoodWorks, Havells India, L&T Finance Holdings, Angel Broking, Just Dial, Shoppers Stop, Snowman Logistics, Tata Communications and Tejas Networks are among the 33 firms slated to release their September quarter earnings today.

Global cues

US equities extended a rally in the overnight session as solid corporate results helped counter concerns stemming from elevated inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.74 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 per cent.

Consequently, Asian markets followed their US counterparts higher, with Japan’s Topix index rising 0.5 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index 0.9 per cent and Hang Seng Index 0.7 per cent. Shares in China, however, declined as the focus remains on Beijing’s regulatory curbs and the slowdown in the property sector.

First Published: Wed, October 20 2021. 08:13 IST

