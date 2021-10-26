JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Here's why Osho Krishan recommends buying TCS, IDFC First Bank
Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up over 50 pts, Nifty holds 18,100 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE: Ambuja Cement, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance are among the 80 companies set to report their earnings today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q2 results

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, today, Tech M, Axis Bank, airtel, indus tower

Pre-open session (Updated at 9:05 AM)

LIVE market updates: The BSE Sensex advanced 63 points to quote at61,030 levels in pre-open session. The Nifty, on the other hand, held above the 18,100-mark at 18,132.

==========================================================


LIVE market updates (Updated at 8:15 AM): The markets are likely to start trade on a quiet note despite positive global cues and strong Q2 earnings by India Inc, as valuations concerns linger.

The BSE Sensex ended Monday with a gain of 145 points, while the NSE index was up 10 points at 18,1125. The SGX Nifty was up 36 points at 18,177 at 08:10 AM.

Earnings today
ABB, Ambuja Cement, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BirlaSoft, Canara Bank, Central Bank, Cipla, Gati, Greaves Cotton, Hikal Chemicals, IRB, Kotak Bank, Mahindra Lifespace, Mahanagar Gas, MRPL, Persistent Systems, Torrent Pharma and Zensar Technologies are some of the prominent companies to announce September quarter results today.

Global cues

The US markets ended higher in trade on Monday on the back of robust earnings even as oil traded at 3-year highs, and gold too rose amid persistent worries about inflation. The Dow gained 0.2 per cent, and the S&P 500 was up 0.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq jumped 0.9 per cent.

Brent crude rose 0.13 per cent to $86.10 a barrel in early trade today. Gold prices rallied nearly a per cent to $1,807.71 per ounce.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.7 per cent early Tuesday. Shanghai Composite and Kospi were up over 0.5 per cent each. The S&P/ASX 200 also added 0.2 per cent.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 26 2021. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.