MARKET LIVE: Sensex up over 50 pts, Nifty holds 18,100 in pre-open

Pre-open session (Updated at 9:05 AM)
LIVE market updates: The BSE Sensex advanced 63 points to quote at61,030 levels in pre-open session. The Nifty, on the other hand, held above the 18,100-mark at 18,132.
LIVE market updates (Updated at 8:15 AM): The markets are likely to start trade on a quiet note despite positive global cues and strong Q2 earnings by India Inc, as valuations concerns linger.
The BSE Sensex ended Monday with a gain of 145 points, while the NSE index was up 10 points at 18,1125. The SGX Nifty was up 36 points at 18,177 at 08:10 AM.
Earnings today
ABB, Ambuja Cement, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BirlaSoft, Canara Bank, Central Bank, Cipla, Gati, Greaves Cotton, Hikal Chemicals, IRB, Kotak Bank, Mahindra Lifespace, Mahanagar Gas, MRPL, Persistent Systems, Torrent Pharma and Zensar Technologies are some of the prominent companies to announce September quarter results today.
Global cues
