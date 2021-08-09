- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye tepid start; Rolex Rings to debut today
- Money fleeing China's shaky stocks may overlook pricey India, says UBS
- LIC stake in NSE-listed companies dips in June quarter, shows data
- FPIs, domestic institutional investors show divergent sector preferences
- Street signs: Falling GMPs signal IPO fatigue, NFO targets on rise & more
- FPIs return to equities, invest Rs 975 crore in first week of August
- Earnings, macro data, global trends to dictate markets this week: Analysts
- Macro-data expected to trigger equities' northward moves
- Top headlines: Retail rush for 4 IPOs, lenders worried over RIL-Future deal
- NSE, IBBI ink pact for research collaboration
Stock market LIVE: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Nirma Group, and online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech will launch their initial share-sales today
Amid this backdrop, benchmark indices back home also eyed a tepid start to the week, with SGX Nifty down 38 points at 16,230 around 7.40 am.
Earnings today
On the stock-specific front, shares of Shree Cement, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, Gati, Indian Hotels, Laxmi Organic Industries, MRF, and Venky's (India) will be in focus as they are among over 100 companies slated to post their earnings today.
IPOs
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Nirma Group, and online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech will launch their initial share-sales today.
Nuvoco Viastas' Rs 5,000 crore IPO is priced in the band of Rs 560-570 a share. Meanwhile, CarTrade looks to raise Rs 2,998.51 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,585-1,618 a share. The offer by CarTrade is entirely an offer for sale.
