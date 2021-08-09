JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye tepid start; Rolex Rings to debut today

Stock market LIVE: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Nirma Group, and online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech will launch their initial share-sales today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Q1 results | IPOs

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE
LIVE market updates: Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid concerns on rising Covid cases. Meanwhile, holidays in Tokyo and Singapore made for thin trading conditions, leaving MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.1 per cent. Nasdaq futures slipped 0.5 per cent and S&P 500 futures 0.3 per cent.

Amid this backdrop, benchmark indices back home also eyed a tepid start to the week, with SGX Nifty down 38 points at 16,230 around 7.40 am.

Earnings today
On the stock-specific front, shares of Shree Cement, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, Gati, Indian Hotels, Laxmi Organic Industries, MRF, and Venky's (India) will be in focus as they are among over 100 companies slated to post their earnings today.

IPOs
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Nirma Group, and online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech will launch their initial share-sales today.

Nuvoco Viastas' Rs 5,000 crore IPO is priced in the band of Rs 560-570 a share. Meanwhile, CarTrade looks to raise Rs 2,998.51 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,585-1,618 a share. The offer by CarTrade is entirely an offer for sale.

