MARKET LIVE: Investors brace for volatility ahead of weekly expiry

Stock market LIVE: Volatility may hit the Street on Thursday with the scheduled Futures & Options weekly expiry, due later today, and a long-weekend ahead

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: After days of consolidation, volatility may hit the Street on Thursday with the scheduled Futures & Options weekly expiry, due later today, and a long-weekend ahead. Domestic markets will remain shut on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi holiday.

Further weak global cues indicated a tepid start for Wall Street. At 8.15 am, SGX Nifty was trading 50 points down at 17,332 around 8.15 am.

Global markets
The Dow Jones slipped 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6 per cent on Wednesday.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan dipped 0.53 per cent, South Korea's Kospi declined 0.74 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.2 per cent on Thursday. At 7:20 AM, SGX Nifty was down 57 points at 17,326 levels.

