JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,ZEE,Subhash Chandra,IndiGo,DHFL,US China,Trade,oil
Absence of any major domestic factor would make investors turn to stock-specific and global cues to play markets today. Additionally, the value of rupee against the dollar, oil price movement and foreign fund flow would steer indices.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 40,931.71, before settling 530 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 40,889 level. On the NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 12,079, up 165 points or 1.38 per cent. 

OIL & RUPEE

In the commodities market, oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding onto gains from the previous session. Brent crude futures were down 1 cent at $63.64 at around 7:00 am.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 71.73/$.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after Chinese media on Monday reported that Washington and Beijing were "very close" to signing phase-one of the trade deal. 

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.59 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.78 per cent.

At 7:30 AM, SGX Nifty was trading 18 points higher at 12,125 levels, indicating flat to positive start for the indices.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.68 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.75 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.32 pe cent during the overnight trade on Monday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh