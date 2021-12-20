MARKETS: Nifty may start below 16,900; Shriram Properties to debut today

LIVE market updates: A gap-down start could be on cards for key benchmark indices as global sentiment remains cautious amid rising Omircon cases wordlwide.

At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was down around 100 points at 16,900 levels, compared with Nifty's spot close of 16,985 on Friday.

Stock-specific flow, FII activity, primary market action, and global cues will guide investors today.

Primary market action

will be in focus today as the stock makes its debut on Monday.

Besides, Supriya Lifescience IPO, which so far has received subscription up to 5.69 times the issue size, will close today.

Global cues

The US ended with significant losses on Friday. The S&P 500 was down a per cent, while Dow Jones plunged 1.5 per cent. The Nasdaq, however, was down just 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on the back of upbeat US Fed economic outlook. Brent crude was up 1.5 per cent at $75.02 a barrel, and WTI crude added 2.1 per cent to $72.38 a barrel.

Major in Asia this morning were largely negative. Kospi had shed 0.9 per cent. Nikkei had slipped 0.6 per cent, while Hang Seng and Straits Times were down 0.5 per cent each. Taiwan was down 0.1 per cent, while Shanghai was up 0.1 per cent.