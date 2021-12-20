JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Stocks to Watch: Airtel, ICICI, Hindalco, Shriram Properties, ONGC, Cipla
Business Standard

MARKETS: Nifty may start below 16,900; Shriram Properties to debut today

Stock market LIVE: Stock-specific news flow, FII activity, primary market action, and global cues will guide investors today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Shriram Properties | stock market listing

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, SGX Nifty, Omicron, Shriram Properties, Zomato, Future

LIVE market updates: A gap-down start could be on cards for key benchmark indices as global sentiment remains cautious amid rising Omircon coronavirus cases wordlwide.

At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was down around 100 points at 16,900 levels, compared with Nifty's spot close of 16,985 on Friday.

Stock-specific news flow, FII activity, primary market action, and global cues will guide investors today.

Primary market action
Shriram Properties will be in focus today as the stock makes its debut on Monday.

Besides, Supriya Lifescience IPO, which so far has received subscription up to 5.69 times the issue size, will close today.

Global cues
The US markets ended with significant losses on Friday. The S&P 500 was down a per cent, while Dow Jones plunged 1.5 per cent. The Nasdaq, however, was down just 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on the back of upbeat US Fed economic outlook. Brent crude was up 1.5 per cent at $75.02 a barrel, and WTI crude added 2.1 per cent to $72.38 a barrel.

Major markets in Asia this morning were largely negative. Kospi had shed 0.9 per cent. Nikkei had slipped 0.6 per cent, while Hang Seng and Straits Times were down 0.5 per cent each. Taiwan was down 0.1 per cent, while Shanghai was up 0.1 per cent.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 20 2021. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.