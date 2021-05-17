JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates firm start; Bharti Airtel Q4 results today

LIVE market: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Colgate-Palmolive and Orient Cement are among the 24 companies slated to post their quarterly results today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets, market, stock brokers, stock broker, trader, bse, loss
LIVE market updates: Indian markets eyed a strong start to the week amid a further fall in Covid cases and cautious gains in early Asian trade. Besides, market participants will follow quarterly earnings, Covid and vaccination updates for further direction.
On the Covid front, the average of daily cases has fallen for seven days in a row with India reporting 281,860 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the first time since April 21 that India has recorded new cases below the 300,000 mark.

Investors would also eye the Wholesale Price Index-based inflation data to be announced on Monday.

Results today

Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Colgate-Palmolive and Orient Cement are among the 24 companies slated to post their quarterly results today.

Bharti Airtel is set to announce its March quarter results of FY21 (Q4FY21) on Monday amid expectations of a strong operating print and a moderation in average revenue per user (ARPU) with interconnect usage charge (IUC) going to zero. Analysts will keep a keen eye on the management's commentary on ARPU trajectory and non wireless business. READ MORE

Global cues

Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Monday catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street and ahead of what are expected to be upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, though any disappointment could quickly chill the mood.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.2%, nudging further away from a four-month trough hit last week. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%, having also touched its lowest since early January last week. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both flat, following Friday's rally.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh