MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 firm in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: As of 8:12 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,136 levels, up 23-odd points
Domestic markets are likely to edge higher in Friday's trade, amid mixed global cues. As of 8:12 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,136 levels, up 23-odd points.
Globally, the US equity markets were subdued in Thursday's trade, after economic data signaled slowing of economy, igniting fears of recession. Key indices Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite lowered up to 0.9 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, however, rose this morning after Japan inflation rate jumped to 4 per cent in December, fastest pace in 41 years. Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices climbed up to 0.8 per cent.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude advanced 0.5 per cent to $86 per barrel, on upbeat demand from China, while WTI Crude rose 0.6 per cent to $80 per barrel.
Among individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be in focus ahead of third quarter results (Q3FY23).
Besides, shares of Sun Pharma will be tracked after it plans to buy US-based Concert Pharma for $576 million.