Sebi probes investments between Nippon Mutual Fund, YES Bank: Report
Explained: Why the 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea

Sebi's proposal may resolve conflict between regulations and lead to more investment and activity in the bond markets

Topics
Mutual Funds | AMC | MF

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Sebi has come to the conclusion that, while a sponsor may be useful in the initial years of AMC operations, the role of the sponsor is much reduced

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has just released a proposal to alter the regulations pertaining to the sponsor system for mutual funds. One of the reasons for the proposed changes is that there are two conflicting regulations that need to be clarified. The other reason is that the sponsor system may itself be outdated as it stands, and the proposed changes would allow new entities such as private equity funds and portfolio management services to enter this space.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:21 IST

