MARKET LIVE: Tata Group shares to be in focus; watch out for global cues

Catch all the live market action here.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Markets, Stocks, Shares
Tata Group stocks may continue to remain under pressure on Thursday as National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata group. READ MORE

Globally, political developments in the US will also be on the investors' radar. The US House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump for abuse of power Wednesday, marking only the third time in US history that lawmakers invoked the ultimate constitutional sanction of a president. READ MORE

That apart, Bank of Baroda shares may also trade actively after RBI assessment found that the lender underreported bad loans by Rs 5,250 crore in FY19.

The S&P BSE Sensex on Wednesday ended 206 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 41,559 while NSE's Nifty50 index settled at 12,222, up 57 points or 0.47 per cent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged higher on Thursday amid growing confidence in the global outlook following improving economic indicators and a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.

In the overnight trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.17 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 28,297.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.36 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 3,195.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.44 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 8,845.79.

(With inputs from Reuters)

