Tech view: Understanding double top and bottom patterns

Double top and bottom patterns are formed from consecutive rounding tops and bottoms. These patterns are often used in conjunction with other indicators in technical charting. A double top pattern is formed from two consecutive rounding tops.

The first rounding top forms an upside-down ‘U’ pattern. Rounding tops can often be an indicator for a bearish reversal, as they often occur after an extended bullish rally. If a double top occurs, the second rounded top will usually be slightly below the first rounded tops peak indicating resistance and exhaustion. Their formation ...