Market LIVE updates: Positive open likely as SGX Nifty rises amid weak cues
Stock market live updates: At 7:30 am, SGX Nifty March futures quoted 17,250 levels, about 100 points up from Nifty futures previous close.
This is a positive sign for markets after a consistent five day losing streak amid worsened Russia-Ukraine conflict and boiling oil prices.
Among the developments on the Russia-Ukraine front, Germany, Canada, UK and US have imposed sanctions on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and the West has threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.
US announced initial set of sanctions against two russian banks & country's wealthy elite. US Secy Of State Blinken has also cancelled meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov.
Back home in trade today, Crompton Greaves will be in focus as the company has announced the acquisition of
controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances for an aggregate consideration Rs 2,076.6 cr
Further, Sun Pharma may also be eyed as its subsidiary Taro has announced acquiring Alchemee, formerly The Proactiv Co (TPC), from Galderma for $90 million. Alchemee creates & markets dermatologist-tested treatments.
Global cues
The key US indices closed with significant losses on Tuesday. Dow Jones dropped 1.4 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 1 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.
However, markets in Asia this morning were seen trading cautiously in the positive zone. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent. Shanghai Composite, Kospi and Taiwan were up 0.3 per cent each, while Straits Times was down 0.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices scaled its highest levels since 2014. Brent hit a high of $99.50 a barrel, before settling 1.5 per cent higher at $96.84 a barrel. WTI crude was up 1.3 per cent at $92.35 a barrel.
