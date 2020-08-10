Market looks expensive as earnings are likely to dip in FY21: Mihir Vora

Flood of global liquidity, expansion of central bank balance sheets, near-zero interest rates, and massive fiscal stimulus in the developed world have fueled the market recovery from the recent low.

MIHIR VORA, director and chief investment officer at Max Life Insurance tells Puneet Wadhwa that he expects the core money flow in terms of insurance premiums, NPS flows, EPF flows, and mutual fund SIPs to continue. Edited excerpts: Is the rally seen since March 2020 low now likely to top out? If we look at the traditional parameters i.e. price-earrings (P/E) ratio, the market looks ...