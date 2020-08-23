Market recovery fragile; unwise to go for risky gains: Motilal Oswal MD

After near 50 per cent rally in the frontline indices from March 2020 lows, RAAMDEO AGRAWAL, co-founder and joint managing director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in an interview with Puneet Wadhwa, cautions the day the market realises that earnings won't come back in a hurry, they will go sideways, or may correct. Exited excerpts: Has the recovery since March 2020 lows taken you by surprise? Yes, the market recovery has come as a surprise.

The main problem for the markets is not Covid-19, but the fear of this pandemic. Over the past few months, the fear has been subsiding ...