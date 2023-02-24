JUST IN
Business Standard

Sebi likely to scrap small town-linked incentive for mutual funds

This comes amid concerns about misuse of framework

Topics
SEBI | stock markets | Total expense ratio

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
The regulatorâ€™s planned move follows concerns about the misuse of the current framework by distributors to generate higher income

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to scrap an incentive it allows fund houses for mobilising assets from smaller centres -- called Beyond 30 (B30) in industry parlance. At present, mutual funds can charge up to 30 basis points over and above the total expense ratio (TER) on assets garnered from such places.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 20:57 IST

