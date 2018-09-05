Market regulator Sebi mulls diluting controversial FPI KYC norms: Sources

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may dilute the controversial know your customer (KYC) norms that were notified in April. Sources say, the regulator could address some of the pain points including beneficial ownership norms and clubbing of limits. The had referred the matter to the H R Khan-led committee on easing Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) norms. “The committee has heard various stakeholders, has held consultations and is in the process of giving its recommendations. Based on these inputs, would review the matter and shortly take a holistic view,” said in an official press release on Wednesday.