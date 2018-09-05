JUST IN
India will become biggest passenger car market by 2030: NITI Aayog CEO
Market regulator Sebi mulls diluting controversial FPI KYC norms: Sources

The market regulator had referred the matter to the H R Khan-led committee on easing Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) norms

BS Reporter 

Sebi. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may dilute the controversial know your customer (KYC) norms that were notified in April. Sources say, the regulator could address some of the pain points including beneficial ownership norms and clubbing of limits. The market regulator had referred the matter to the H R Khan-led committee on easing Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) norms. “The committee has heard various stakeholders, has held consultations and is in the process of giving its recommendations. Based on these inputs, Sebi would review the matter and shortly take a holistic view,” said Sebi in an official press release on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, September 05 2018. 20:11 IST

