Market valuations at decadal highs as earnings cut makes Nifty P/E costly

The benchmark indices are currently 13 per cent below their all-time highs achieved earlier this year, however, their valuations have climbed to decadal highs. The sharp surge in the market -- Nifty up 42 per cent from coronavirus lows—coupled with deterioration in earnings estimates have seen the swing from ‘cheap to ‘expensive’ territory within a matter of months. Such dramatic shift in the market dynamics in such a short period --historically rare -- have stunned many on the Street.

After 5 consecutive days of gains, the index on Tuesday ended at 10,800, its highest close since March 6—before India imposed lockdowns and the economic went through a virtual halt.

While the have rebounded (numerator: price), the consensus analyst estimates for have seen deep cuts (denominator: earnings), pushing the above its long-term averages. The Nifty currently trades at 20 times its forecasted earnings over the next 12 months—most since at least 2010. Also, the Nifty price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is above its long-term average of 16.5 times.

“Following the recent rally, the Nifty is trading at 19.8 times one-year forward earnings, the highest multiple in the past decade. The spread between earnings yield and bond yield has narrowed, and now is within fair value zone, in our assessment. With continued increase in Covid-19 cases and slower economic growth, we remain selective,” said Saion Mukherjee. head of India equity research at Nomura, sounding a caution to investors.

Since April, the markets and the earnings estimates have moved in opposite direction.

“Consensus earnings estimates for FY21 are down 27 per cent since the start of FY21. The extent of earnings cuts is steeper than seen during the Global Financial Crisis and as expected, much steeper than previous years. Earnings for FY22 are also down 16 per cent since April,” said Mukherjee.

The current valuation will look even expensive—some peg them to be at all-time high—given the further downside risks to earnings.

The consensus building in is only two per cent earnings decline in FY21 and 35 per cent year-on-year growth in FY22. While earnings are difficult to predict near term, it remains to be seen if consensus can be right in FY21 and FY22 after six consecutive years of significant overestimation,” says Varun Lohchab, head of institutional research at HDFC Securities.

Large part of the recent gains is fuelled by ease global liquidity underpinned by aggressive stimulus measures by global central banks.

“This is a liquidity driven global rally, which has taken valuations above its long term averages. Also, the opportunities to invest in other assets is shrinking, pushing demand for equities," said Abhimanyu Sofat, vice president research at IIFL.

So what explains investors’ appetite for stocks at these expensive valuations even as the earnings environment remain uncertain? Those investing on fundamental basis are doing so on the basis of two-year forward earnings.

“We believe the market is looking beyond FY21 earnings, and on two-year forward basis,” said Mukherjee. However, even on a two-year forward basis the markets look expensive. The Nifty trades at 15.6 times its 24-month forward estimates compared to long-term average of 14.4 times.