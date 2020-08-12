Market Wrap, August 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended Wednesday's rangebound session on a flat note with a negative bias, amid selling in private banks, FMCG, pharma, and metal counters. Further, weak global cues, too, weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 37 points or 0.1 per cent lower at 38,370 levels. Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, TCS, and HUL were among the major contributors to the index's loss. On the other hand, HCL Tech, SBI, and Infosys lent support to the market.

NSE's Nifty ended at 11,308, down 14 points or 0.12 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, dropped over 2 per cent to 20.89 levels.

The trend in the broader market also remained subdued. For instance, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.26 per cent lower at 14,355 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index fell 0.02 per cent to end at 13,834 points.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma declined the most - down 1.5 per cent to 11,590. The Nifty Metal index fell 0.67 per cent while Nifty FMCG ended at 31,636.70, down, 0.41 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank, on the other hand, rallied 2.7 per cent to 1,477.70 levels.