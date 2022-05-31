Markets halt 3-day rally; Sensex falls 359 pts, Nifty ends below 16,600

-
ALSO READ
India's GDP may grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
India's GDP likely to grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
FY22 GDP estimate on expected lines, but there can be a downward bias
Indian economy to grow 9.2% in FY22, fastest in world :Govt data
IMF cuts India's GDP forecast for FY22 to 9% from 9.5%
-
Equity benchmarks declined on Tuesday after a three-day rally, with the Sensex falling 359.33 points amid selling in index majors HDFC, Reliance Industries and Infosys.
Investors were cautious ahead of release of GDP data, while a jump in crude oil prices also weighed on market sentim ent, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 359.33 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 55,566.41. During the day, it tanked 556.6 points or 0.99 per cent to 55,369.14.
The broader NSE Nifty declined 76.85 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 16,584.55.
From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the major laggards. In contrast, M&M, NTPC, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains, while Tokyo ended marginally lower. Markets in Europe were trading mostly lower during the afternoon trade. Stock markets in the US were closed for a holiday on Monday.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.64 per cent to $123.66 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 502.08 crore on Monday, as per stock exchange data.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU