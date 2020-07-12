Markets have factored in the worst-ever quarterly numbers: Sunil Singhania

After a sharp recovery from their March 2020 lows, the markets are now preparing for India Inc to unveil its financial performance for the June quarter.

Sunil Singhania, founder, Abakkus Asset Manager, tells Puneet Wadhwa long-term investors should take a forward-looking call now rather than wait to buy at March lows. Edited excerpts: Do you think investors have missed the bus or will the market give another March 2020-like investing opportunity over the next few months? Global equities have had a good liquidity-driven run, with several markets recording their best quarterly ...