Markets have over-reacted to Omicron Covid variant; buy the dips: Analysts

Global equity markets, including India, have seen a sharp sell-off over the past few sessions as the Omicron Covid variant reignited concerns of sporadic lockdowns and limit movement of goods and people across key economies.

Analysts, however, believe that the markets have overreacted to the development and a market fall from here on, if any, should be used to add to positions from a medium-to-long term perspective. "It will likely take weeks before enough information on the Omicron variant is available to know whether it is the major threat that markets seem to fear. Even if ...